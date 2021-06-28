As the AP tumbles down the social media guidelines rabbit hole, it should consider the words of Elisabeth Bumiller, Washington bureau chief and assistant managing editor at the New York Times: “I don’t see what the solution is here,” Bumiller told Politico, in a story that surveyed the broader issues facing Washington newsrooms run by women. “I think it’s a positive mostly for news organizations that reporters, especially well-known reporters with huge followings, tweet. It’s part of our journalism. But it’s a continuing staff problem.”
There’s a tension in news organizations around social media, argued Bumiller: Management and “corporate communications” support tweeting because it circulates the company’s content. She cited the example of reporter Maggie Haberman, who can boost a story to her 1.7 million followers. But there’s no editing for tweets, noted Bumiller:
[R]eporters, despite how many times they are told, “Do not tweet anything out that you would not see in the New York Times,” they’re human beings. They don’t have editors. It’s late at night. They’re angry. They’re upset. They’re excited. They tweet out things that are not appropriate.And inevitably, I get the call. I mean, I can’t possibly have the time to police it, but I get a call from New York saying, Would you please talk to so-and-so? You’ve got to talk to so-and-so. There’s about three or four people. And I talk to them and they say, We promise never to do it again.
Times managers spent an untold number of hours two years ago on the case of Jonathan Weisman, the Washington-based editor whose insensitive tweets led to his demotion, as the Times itself reported. As the Times account notes, Weisman had discussed his Twitter conduct with Phil Corbett, the paper’s standards editor, and met with Executive Editor Dean Baquet. “I accept Dean’s judgment. I think he’s right to do what he’s doing. I embarrassed the newspaper, and he had to act.”
That’s a pretty incisive quote that captures the predicament of news executives vis-a-vis social media enforcement and discipline. Is there a single editor in this business who starts the day eager to scold a reporter who ran afoul of the company’s social media guidelines? Bumiller described in detail how such an exchange frequently goes:
And you often think, What were you thinking? And the answer is, Well, she said something worse about me. And I would say, You are a reporter for the New York Times. Why do you care about what she said? But I go through this all the time. You are above this. This is beneath you to get involved. Why are you doing this?As a manager, you make like 400 decisions. And every one of them are judgment calls based on the situation. So that’s a lot of what I do … a lot of psychology, too.
Boldface added to highlight the sea of subjective muck through which managers must wade when social media crises come their way. Every errant tweet represents a new challenge: Is it a baldfaced violation of company rules, or does it lie on one of those many gray areas? Does it reveal some bias in the news organization’s coverage? How does it compare with so-and-so’s awful tweets from last month? Much worse? About the same?
There are a couple of ways to free Bumiller and others from the tyranny of social media arbitration. One would be for news orgs to ban their journalists from posting altogether, a move that would penalize the many, many reporters and editors who use these platforms responsibly. Another would be for news orgs to declare that their journalists are not, in fact, representing their employers when they post on social media — essentially revoking the premise of social media guidelines. Any such attempt, of course, would get laughed into smithereens on Twitter.
So Bumiller’s right — there’s no solution at hand. Social media guidelines appear to have a secure future in tyrannizing editors and reporters.
