At least in some places, there’s been a shift in acknowledging this. As it became more common to openly address women’s practical reproductive issues, some countries including Britain and a number of U.S. states no longer charge tax on tampons, and menstrual supplies are increasingly offered free at schools and workplaces. Menopause has gotten attention, too, at least in Britain. There is a movement to increase protections for women who need help managing their menopause symptoms on the job; London Mayor Sadiq Khan recently announced that he would like to implement a “menopause policy” for city government employees, while some companies are, according to Bloomberg News, offering workers scheduling flexibility, as well as company-sponsored support groups.