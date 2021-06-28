Netanyahu encouraged Trump’s perverse view that American Jews were not loyal enough to Israel and that right-wing evangelicals were Israel’s true friend. Trump, in turn, encouraged Netanyahu’s lack of restraint in dealing with the Palestinians. Netanyahu went so far as to ban Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) from visiting Israel for criticizing the Israeli government (and Trump) — an assault on the democratic values that are supposed to bind the two nations. The U.S.-Israel relationship became more a function of each leader’s partisan and personal interests. Support for Israel among Democrats declined, Netanyahu’s antagonizing of the Palestinians helped precipitate the most recent Gaza war, and Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal with no better alternative (other than the failed “maximum pressure” campaign) isolated the United States from its allies while Iran broke free of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action’s restraints.
But do not take my word for the proposition that the U.S.-Israel relationship got badly out of whack. Before meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told the media: “In the past few years, mistakes were made. Israel’s bipartisan standing was hurt. We will fix those mistakes together.” After reaffirming the two democracies’ shared values, Lapid declared that despite “disagreements,” the two countries have a shared goal. “Israel has some serious reservations about the Iran nuclear deal that is being put together in Vienna,” he said. “We believe the way to discuss those disagreements is through direct and professional conversation, not in press conferences.”
Lapid naturally praised U.S. support for the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and its Sunni neighbors. He also underscored that “we will discuss a range of issues which concerns Israel, including strengthening our ability to defend ourselves, working to minimize conflict between us and the Palestinians, while making life better for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”
Blinken picked up on Lapid’s nuanced view of the Palestinian conflict. “You rightly noted our strong support for the normalization agreements, the Abraham Accords with Israel’s neighbors and beyond … I think we’ve also discovered or perhaps rediscovered that as important as they are, as vital as they are, they are not a substitute for engaging on the issues between Israelis and Palestinians that need to be resolved.” He confirmed, “[A]s the closest of friends do, we will have occasional differences. We have the same objectives; sometimes we differ on the tactics. And we, I think, are very clear and direct with each other when that’s the case. And that’s exactly the way it’s supposed to be.”
In sum, Biden and Blinken recognize that it is in both countries’ interests to remove Israel from partisan U.S. politics, return to our traditional role as an “honest broker,” encourage Israel to improve the lives of Palestinians (rather than doing everything to make a two-state solution impossible) and return Iran to the confines of the JCPOA (without losing leverage on other issues). The countries’ leaders should not egg one another on to increasing levels of bravado and disregard for the lives of Palestinians; they should be in the business of reducing tensions and enhancing the shared commitment to democratic values.
Republican friends of Israel should not long for the days when Israel turned into yet another partisan wedge issue nor delight in a decision that allowed Iran to break out from the JCPOA’s enrichment limits. Democratic supporters of Israel should not pine for the days when the U.S. president and Israeli prime minister openly feuded about settlements and negotiations. Both should appreciate a return to warm, cordial and honest dealings with the Jewish state devoid of political point-scoring.