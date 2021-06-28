Blinken picked up on Lapid’s nuanced view of the Palestinian conflict. “You rightly noted our strong support for the normalization agreements, the Abraham Accords with Israel’s neighbors and beyond … I think we’ve also discovered or perhaps rediscovered that as important as they are, as vital as they are, they are not a substitute for engaging on the issues between Israelis and Palestinians that need to be resolved.” He confirmed, “[A]s the closest of friends do, we will have occasional differences. We have the same objectives; sometimes we differ on the tactics. And we, I think, are very clear and direct with each other when that’s the case. And that’s exactly the way it’s supposed to be.”