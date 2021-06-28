Or maybe that’s all an act, one we should stop taking at face value.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declared on Monday that to win Republican support for the bipartisan infrastructure bill being negotiated in the Senate, Democratic leaders must renounce any plans to pass a partisan bill via the reconciliation process, one that would go further to “human infrastructure” needs such as pre-K and elder care.
President Biden, McConnell now says, can’t let Democrats “hold a bipartisan bill hostage over a separate and partisan process.”
But here’s the crazy part: McConnell is telling Biden what he can and can’t do to pass the very bipartisan bill that McConnell will filibuster to defeat. It’s like the Yankees manager running on the field to tell the Red Sox pitcher he’s not allowed to throw curveballs or sliders.
Given that McConnell will not only vote against the bipartisan bill himself but will do everything in his power to kill it, who cares what he thinks?
Let’s back up. Last week, Biden triumphantly announced that he and senators from both parties had worked out a deal on an infrastructure bill, one supposedly backed by 10 GOP senators, the number required to overcome the inevitable GOP filibuster.
But then Biden said he would sign the bill only if it was accompanied by a reconciliation bill that included the human infrastructure Democrats want. “It’s in tandem,” he said.
Republicans immediately threw a fit, claiming they’d been “blindsided” and had no idea there would be any connection between the two, when in fact that was clear all along.
So Biden, eager to mend their wounded hearts, walked back his prior comments, saying he didn’t intend to create the impression that he’d issued “a veto threat” on the bipartisan deal, while reaffirming that Democrats would take a two-track approach. The Republicans declared his contrition to be sufficient, and the deal is back on.
Until they find another excuse to abandon it. Which is what McConnell is now doing. He’s saying Biden’s statement isn’t enough: Now Biden must prevail on Democratic leaders in Congress to also commit to dropping reconciliation.
But it’s too late: Republicans have given up the game. A reconciliation bill doesn’t have to involve them at all; that’s the point of it needing only a majority vote. But now McConnell is effectively saying Republicans will agree to an infrastructure bill only on the condition that Democrats don’t move forward on the rest of the agenda they were elected on.
If that’s the position they’re taking, it becomes obvious that they don’t care much about those roads and bridges and broadband in the bipartisan bill. If they did, they’d say: “Let’s pass this bill we agree on; whatever else Democrats do on their own is out of our control.”
Make no mistake, McConnell will exert as much pressure as he can on every Republican senator to pull out of this deal, and if it isn’t because Biden hurt their feelings, he’ll come up with some other reason. Some — say, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) or Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — won’t have much trouble resisting, but others will be more likely to give in to their leader. And since only 10 Republicans now say they’ll vote against McConnell’s filibuster, all it takes is one to do what McConnell wants to kill the deal.
That’s why we can’t ever lose sight of the big picture, which is that Republicans want and need Biden’s presidency to be a failure. That fact exists even apart from their substantive disagreement with most of what Biden wants to do.
Every success he has — signing a juicy infrastructure bill, or claiming credit for economic recovery — makes it less likely that they’ll take back one or both houses of Congress in the 2022 midterms. Every time he fails, it makes it more likely that they’ll win in 2022.
There may be narrow circumstances in which, for some of them, some other consideration might temporarily take precedence over that undeniable political calculus. There might be some policy goal they want so badly that to get it they’ll tolerate Biden getting a political win.
We know that for McConnell there is nothing substantive he wants more than victory; that pure, distilled lust for power is a big part of what has made him so effective. But other Republicans would have us believe that while they too want to take back control of Congress, they want an infrastructure bill even more, so they’ll stick with it until the end.
Unfortunately, there is almost no reason to believe them. And when they say their feelings are hurt? That’s a pretty good clue they’re just looking for an excuse to walk away.