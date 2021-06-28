But at least they acknowledged reality, a fact that to this day distinguishes them from a shockingly large number of their fellow Republicans. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has been practically drummed out of the party for being one of the few voices willing to speak out against Mr. Trump’s toxic lies. Arizona Senate Republicans are running an abortive “audit” of the vote in their state, a mockery of process and common sense bankrolled and conducted by election conspiracists. GOP lawmakers in other swing states are pushing for similar circus recounts. Many Republican candidates are already runningon the “big lie” in the 2022 election cycle. GOP state legislatures are raising barriers to the ballot box and asserting control over election procedures on the pretext of promoting “election integrity,” raising the prospect that they will interfere in the casting or counting of votes in future elections based on another slew of Trump-like lies.