Reconciliation legislation refers to a budget-related bill that can pass with a simple majority in the Senate (i.e., no Republican votes needed). Exactly what would be in this reconciliation bill is anybody’s guess. Some news coverage implies it would contain only Biden’s families-related proposal (child care, free community college, etc.). Some suggests it would include all that plus climate- and other infrastructure-related measures omitted from the bipartisan compromise. Some commentators suggest it’s the $6 trillion wish list being constructed by Sanders and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), and so includes other unrelated initiatives such as a Medicare expansion.