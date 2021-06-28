This steady erosion in the intensity of Trump’s support is a problem for him. The fall news will likely be dominated by Republican opposition to President Biden’s agenda. Trump’s constant replaying of his golden oldies adds nothing meaningful to that, ceding the field to others. Each of the people he has targeted will almost certainly be vocal in their opposition to Biden and the progressives. By next year’s primaries, they will have shown conservatives in their districts that they can be counted on to fight for their priorities. It’s going to be much harder for Trump to unseat them when the only reason to do so is their past apostasy on impeachment.