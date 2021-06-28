But right-wing politicians and commentators don’t care about what is in the best interests of the armed forces. They care only about scoring their stupid political points — and they show no regard for the damage they inflict on an institution where far too many TV’s are tuned to Fox “News.” Carlson & Co. are giving aid and encouragement to racists in the ranks, telling them, in effect, to ignore the guidance they receive from the chain of command. They’re the ones — not the critical race theorists — who are hurting unit cohesion, good order and discipline.