The conversation then devolved into whether Republicans “felt double-crossed” or had simply realized Biden was on the verge of delivering both a bipartisan bill and a grab bag of social programs that thrilled progressives. Was Republicans’ horror feigned (two-track legislation was always the plan)? Were they merely miffed that their own plan — sign the bipartisan bill and hope the rest might die amid Democratic infighting — had fizzled? Headlines declared the deal in jeopardy.
If your eyes glaze over reading this, imagine how totally irrelevant all this sounded to any average voter who might simply want to know what exactly was in the bill.
Within 48 hours, the drama concluded. The White House released a statement over the weekend explaining that the president did not mean to threaten a veto of the bipartisan bill. He would leave the timing of the two bills to Democrats in Congress. (Hint: They can do exactly what Biden proposed, namely conclude an agreement among Democrats on reconciliation before both houses of Congress passed the bipartisan bill.) Of course Republicans could still try to defeat the human infrastructure bill, he declared. (Hint: They cannot stop reconciliation. Only Democrats can do that.)
By Sunday, even Republicans had had enough of the histrionics. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) declared on CNN, “I do trust the president. And he made very clear in the much larger statement that came out over the weekend, carefully crafted and thought through piece-by-piece, that if the infrastructure bill reaches his desk and it comes alone, he will sign it.” (Of course, Democratic congressional leaders will control the timing.)
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), on ABC’s “This Week,” echoed that sentiment about the two pieces of legislation. “I’m glad they’ve now been de-linked and it’s very clear that we can move forward with a bipartisan bill that’s broadly popular, not just among members of Congress, but the American people,” he said. “Over 87 percent of people who we’re told by one poll believe we ought to do a bipartisan infrastructure bill because it’s needed.” (Well, at least one Republican has read the polls.)
Portman also tweaked former president Donald Trump, who failed to get an infrastructure bill passed, and in music to the White House’s ears sang the praises of bipartisanship: “We are finally getting something done here that’s been talked about in Washington for decades.”
These two Republicans understand that all the jabbering was nonsensical and ultimately cosmetic. As soon as Republicans appeared with the president with an agreement in principle on the bipartisan bill, any threats thereafter were hollow. They would look like fools if they were to turn around and renege on a popular bill. And in any case, Democrats could put the whole thing into a single reconciliation package if they chose to.
In other words, if you took a few days off from the news cycle, you missed nothing of consequence. How did the media get all spun up over something that essentially turned out to be nothing?
First, the media has gotten into a bad habit of taking Republicans’ “outrage” and “sense of betrayal” seriously. The Republicans routinely play the mainstream media, which indulges them by creating controversy. “Biden may have blown it” banter filled the cable TV shows. Instead of closely examining whether Republicans’ outburst was illogical, and pointing out that any threats were empty, they ran with the story for days.
Second, the media seems reluctant to believe that Biden and some Republicans (very few, I grant you) do trust one another and do have overlapping concerns. The preferred story line — that Biden would sabotage a deal and that Republicans like Romney would walk away from it — suggested a fundamental lack of understanding of the personalities and motives of those involved. (The same cynicism about obtaining any bipartisan results permeated the campaign coverage and echoed in the “Haven’t you failed?” sort of questions as the infrastructure negotiations played out.)
Skepticism is always warranted. But the cynical stance — we’re too in-the-know to believe Biden might be onto something — often leads to perverse coverage that plays up “crises” and acknowledges only quietly when they’re resolved.
Finally, the media too often shows a disturbing level of disinterest in substance. Had the media gone through the bipartisan deal and recalled that earlier in June, the Senate had already passed a huge bill — the United States Innovation and Competition Act — to invest $250 billion in research and development and strengthen our supply chains in an effort to counter China’s economic ascendance (elements in the original American Jobs Plan), they might have reported that Biden was actually on the verge of attaining a total $1.45 trillion for the infrastructure package ($250 billion for the China bill, plus $1.2 trillion for the bipartisan infrastructure plan). The potential amount of economic investment — an extraordinary number following the $1.9 trillion covid-relief bill, the American Rescue Plan — is astonishing by any measure (economic or political).
Perhaps now that this process story has receded, we will get some in-depth coverage of the economic ramifications of the deal for various industries and regions, what implications it has for wage growth, whether it will affect income inequality and what it portends for climate change. That sort of serious policy coverage would be most welcome.
