Finally, the media too often shows a disturbing level of disinterest in substance. Had the media gone through the bipartisan deal and recalled that earlier in June, the Senate had already passed a huge bill — the United States Innovation and Competition Act — to invest $250 billion in research and development and strengthen our supply chains in an effort to counter China’s economic ascendance (elements in the original American Jobs Plan), they might have reported that Biden was actually on the verge of attaining a total $1.45 trillion for the infrastructure package ($250 billion for the China bill, plus $1.2 trillion for the bipartisan infrastructure plan). The potential amount of economic investment — an extraordinary number following the $1.9 trillion covid-relief bill, the American Rescue Plan — is astonishing by any measure (economic or political).