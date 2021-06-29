Like the United States in the early 2020s, the United States in the early 1960s had just experienced a three-decade-long crime decline. Homicide rates fell from 9.8 per 100,000 in 1933 to 4.5 in 1955, and then remained at or about that level until 1965, when the rate hit 5.1 per 100,000. In 1966, the homicide rate surged again, exceeding 5.5 per 100,000 for the first time in 18 years.