Earlier this year, after the passage of the American Rescue Plan, I wrote that Biden was facing a “Roosevelt moment” — referring to Franklin. Now, with so many factors aligning in favor of sweeping antitrust action, he may be facing a Theodore Roosevelt moment as well. In his 1901 State of the Union speech, the 26th president made a case to combat creeping monopolies that is no less relevant today: “Great corporations exist only because they are created and safeguarded by our institutions; and it is therefore our right and our duty to see that they work in harmony with these institutions.” At a moment when both private and public institutions feel increasingly imperiled, the Biden administration and leaders in Congress have a chance to seize upon a growing anti-monopoly sentiment, adopt robust antitrust policies and reshape our government’s role in protecting its citizens from corporate greed.