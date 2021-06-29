As Morgan Harper and Zephyr Teachout outline in the Nation (where I serve as publisher), since the Reagan administration restructured the FTC to stop pursuing antitrust cases, corporations have consolidated their power. Declining wages, increasing prices, the fading of small businesses, the decline of the middle class, mergers that stifle competition and trigger devastating layoffs — all these alarming trends can be linked to a lack of corporate regulation. As Harper and Teachout put it, “Concentration issues … sit at the heart of what is wrong with our economy.”
Technology companies in particular have established anti-competitive policies that for too long have gone unchecked in the United States. Several major companies control sprawling platforms and marketplaces where they boost their own content and products to the detriment of others. Recently, 125 newspapers across 11 states filed lawsuits against Google and Facebook for monopolistic practices that have led to plummeting ad revenue. The Nation is part of a lawsuit filed against Google for stifling rival advertising networks in favor of its own. As I told Nation readers, this isn’t an ordinary lawsuit — it is about recognizing that to ensure the future of independent media, we must fight for it.
Khan’s appointment to the FTC is just one recent step toward taming the escalating dominance of Big Tech and other conglomerates. Both in the United States and around the world, the appetite for reining in near-monopolistic companies has steadily grown. Last week, the House Judiciary Committee advanced a package of six antitrust bills with some Republican support. The measures would stop tech giants from anti-competitive behaviors like purchasing certain direct competitors, running businesses that create conflicts of interest with each other and advantaging their own products on commerce platforms that they control. “As these companies continue ramping up special interest lobbying campaigns to maintain their dominance,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who sponsored one of these bills, “we are stepping up for workers, consumers, small businesses, local independent journalism, and our communities.”
Yes, some Republicans support such legislation because of a dubious notion that tech companies suppress conservative speech. But their support is welcome if this opens up a once-in-a-generation chance to come together and curb corporate power. After all, we’ve seen the upside of strong antitrust policy in Europe. The European Union has charged Amazon with misusing data from other sellers to give its own products an unfair advantage; they’ve investigated Apple for allegedly disadvantaging music streaming competitors on its App Store; and they’re determining whether Google has too dominant a grip on online advertising. (Disclosure: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.) These efforts can lead to fines and policy changes that protect consumers; the United States could greatly benefit from similar action.
The Biden administration’s efforts thus far to strengthen antitrust enforcement are encouraging — but they can go further. In the antitrust division of the Justice Department, morale has plummeted as the division shrank significantly during the Trump administration. Biden should appoint an assistant attorney general for antitrust with as clear-eyed a vision as Khan to reinvigorate the division’s traditionally strong role in tackling corporate power.
Earlier this year, after the passage of the American Rescue Plan, I wrote that Biden was facing a “Roosevelt moment” — referring to Franklin. Now, with so many factors aligning in favor of sweeping antitrust action, he may be facing a Theodore Roosevelt moment as well. In his 1901 State of the Union speech, the 26th president made a case to combat creeping monopolies that is no less relevant today: “Great corporations exist only because they are created and safeguarded by our institutions; and it is therefore our right and our duty to see that they work in harmony with these institutions.” At a moment when both private and public institutions feel increasingly imperiled, the Biden administration and leaders in Congress have a chance to seize upon a growing anti-monopoly sentiment, adopt robust antitrust policies and reshape our government’s role in protecting its citizens from corporate greed.
