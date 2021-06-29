In other words, throughout much of the Navajo Nation, our infrastructure looks like it’s 1921 — not 2021.
Thankfully, President Biden’s proposed 2022 budget promises a much-needed investment in infrastructure, health, safety and education for the 4.2 million American Indians and Alaska Natives who are enrolled members of the 574 federally recognized tribes. And Biden deserves enormous credit for including Indian Country within his vision for a better, fairer, stronger United States.
But as president of the Navajo Nation, I can tell you that such an investment won’t make nearly enough difference unless it’s matched with an overhaul of the Bureau of Indian Affairs — the federal agency responsible for delivering most of the funding to tribes for government services or for providing those services directly to tribes. If you imagine Indian Country as a colony of the United States, then the BIA is the colonial government of the United States.
A bit of background: Between 1778 and 1871, the United States and Native American tribes entered into 375 treaties, under which the United States had a fiduciary obligation to protect tribal lands, assets and resources in exchange for the patch of ground you may be sitting on. In 1921, the Snyder Act codified this trust relationship by authorizing appropriations for Indian health care, education, water projects and other assistance. These appropriations are neither welfare nor charity. They are payment due in trade.
But these days, when we seek to use these rightful appropriations, the BIA acts as if it were still 1921 — and strangles us in red tape anytime we attempt to improve conditions on our lands.
For example, when it comes to roads — which the Navajo Nation has the authority to build itself — the BIA refuses to recognize the compliance processes of other federal agencies, such as the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), even when funding comes from the FHWA. This refusal to harmonize compliance requirements means the Navajo Nation must duplicate its compliance efforts, adding to the time and expense required for any road project.
Imagine triggering government oversight every time you move a shovel of dirt. Now imagine having to conduct the full suite of federal environmental clearances not once but twice, maybe three times — once for every federal agency claiming a stake. That’s not trust; that’s colonialism.
The Navajo Nation is home to war heroes, including the Code Talkers who helped defeat the Axis powers during World War II. We’re also home to the environmental scientists leading the effort to clean up over 500 uranium mines the United States abandoned after halting its atomic stampede across Navajo land to win the Cold War. Yet despite our demonstrated leadership, judgment, patriotism and technical expertise, the federal government subjects us to crippling oversight whenever we dig a hole.
The paperwork may justify federal workers’ desk jobs. But it doesn’t allow us to create tribal construction jobs that could provide transformative change for Navajo families.
Among the most important new spending initiatives Biden’s budget calls for is 66 percent more funding for water infrastructure. Water is life. Something as simple as daily hand-washing became a matter of life and death for us last spring, when the Navajo Nation had the highest coronavirus infection rate in the country, surpassing all states, including New York.
The budget also calls for a 36 percent increase in funding for the Indian Health Service, which may finally put to rest the joke in Indian Country that you’d better not get sick after June because funding might run out by then.
Unfortunately, these opportunities to improve life in tribal communities will most likely fail unless the BIA’s oversight role is drastically reformed. For one, the BIA’s definition of road maintenance should be made consistent with those of other federal land agencies so that graveling and other safety-maintenance activities can be done on existing dirt roads. The agency should also be prohibited from spending tribal allocations on the roads of its choosing; instead, those funds should go to the roads tribes identify as priorities.
It’s time to end the colonial era of federal Indian policymaking. Now it’s up to Congress to approve Biden’s budget, correct the BIA’s dysfunction by breaking its colonial mind-set and honor tribal self-determination. Only then can all the Indian tribes unleash our potential to build out infrastructure pursuant to our own priorities, to create our own jobs, to do more than deal with the BIA’s red tape.
