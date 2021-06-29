If true, the surveillance of Carlson would be perhaps the most significant government intrusion into Fox News since the Obama administration, when it emerged that the Justice Department had identified reporter James Rosen as a possible co-conspirator in an Espionage Act violation as part of a leak investigation. That was an outrage, and Fox News spoke up about the matter. “We are outraged to learn today that James Rosen was named a criminal co-conspirator for simply doing his job as a reporter,” said the network in a statement. That sentiment was supported by network talent: “So, they are claiming that they got a case of espionage. So they want to find out where the leak came from. So, they seize not only James Rosen’s emails from his personal Gmail account, they go through his phone records and, you know, target him as quote, ‘an aider, abettor and co-conspirator,’” said host Sean Hannity.