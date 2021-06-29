What did these journalists do? It comes back to words: They wrote and broadcast articles and videos the authorities found objectionable. China has not identified which items were offensive, but journalists have pointed to reporting on the harsh new national security law imposed on Hong Kong last year and the sanctions from abroad that have followed China’s crackdown on protest and free speech. Taking a page from Orwell, China has crushed the right to a free press and free speech in Hong Kong and then criminalized journalism that reported on the denial of those rights and the world’s reaction to it. The loss of Apple Daily, a tabloid with a circulation of 600,000 and a quarter-century tradition of raucous defense of democracy, tears a huge hole in the fabric of what Hong Kong once represented — free speech, free markets and rule of law. China pledged to protect Hong Kong’s values after the 1997 handover from Britain; this shows how much a promise from the Chinese Communist Party is worth.