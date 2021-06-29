Will those ideas now be silenced? On Sunday, Hong Kong police arrested journalist Fung Wai-kong as he was preparing to depart at the airport. He is the seventh senior staff member from Apple Daily to be arrested. Previously, the paper’s chief editorial writer was arrested as well as five executives, including the editor in chief, Ryan Law, and the chief executive, Cheung Kim-hung. Owner Jimmy Lai also is behind bars. Hong Kong police said the Sunday arrest was made on charges of “conspiracy to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security.”
What did these journalists do? It comes back to words: They wrote and broadcast articles and videos the authorities found objectionable. China has not identified which items were offensive, but journalists have pointed to reporting on the harsh new national security law imposed on Hong Kong last year and the sanctions from abroad that have followed China’s crackdown on protest and free speech. Taking a page from Orwell, China has crushed the right to a free press and free speech in Hong Kong and then criminalized journalism that reported on the denial of those rights and the world’s reaction to it. The loss of Apple Daily, a tabloid with a circulation of 600,000 and a quarter-century tradition of raucous defense of democracy, tears a huge hole in the fabric of what Hong Kong once represented — free speech, free markets and rule of law. China pledged to protect Hong Kong’s values after the 1997 handover from Britain; this shows how much a promise from the Chinese Communist Party is worth.
One certainty about arresting journalists is that it will have a serious chilling effect, which began almost immediately. Stand News, a popular online news organization formed in the wake of the 2014 pro-democracy umbrella movement, announced a series of defensive measures, including taking down some blog posts, commentaries and reader submissions. At the same time, the outlet vowed not to give in. The Hong Kong Journalists Association declared that “freedom of speech and freedom of the press are core values of Hong Kong. If even the writing of the literati cannot be tolerated, it will be difficult for Hong Kong to be regarded as an international city.” Chinese leader Xi Jinping has destroyed Hong Kong’s freedoms with greater speed and force than anyone thought possible. Apple Daily ceased publishing June 24 after 26 years. But Mr. Xi may find it easier to lock people away than to stifle their words and ideas.
