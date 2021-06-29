But sex crime rates have not declined. And how can they when the prime minister sends out the message that the burden of safety lies with women and girls, who are the victims of 95 percent of sexual violence, and not the state? The burden should lie with the police to make reporting sexual violence a more dignified process for women — one in which they don’t have to be subjected to humiliating virginity tests or asked to justify their sexual history. The burden must lie with investigators and courts to fast-track trials and increase the current conviction rate of 3 percent. The burden must lie with the government to ensure that potential perpetrators face consequences for touching 6-year-old girls in crowded bazaars.