If Manchin acted and voted like a garden-variety Democratic senator, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) could enact much of Biden’s agenda.
But Manchin won’t permit that — and the reason turns on home-state politics. Unlike almost all other Senate Democrats, he’s trying to outrun a decades-long realignment in West Virginia. Over the past 40 years, a confluence of factors — the changing politics of coal, the Democrats’ leftward slide on cultural issues, the state GOP’s increasing institutional strength and the rise of Donald Trump — transformed this once safely blue state into a Republican stronghold. Only Manchin’s moderation and insistence on compromise have kept him afloat.
A long realignment begins
Manchin entered the West Virginia state legislature in 1982, during an era of reliable Democratic dominance. At that time, Democrats had a simple formula for victory: build a base in the state’s southern coal fields, maintain the trust of working-class union voters along the Pennsylvania border, and win up and down the ballot.
The formula worked — Democrats had full, almost uninterrupted control of the state from World War II to 2000. But at the turn of the century, the game changed. To the surprise of virtually everyone, George W. Bush beat Al Gore by six points in that year’s presidential election, taking nearly every county outside the coal-producing south.
In retrospect, this victory might seem inevitable. The number of coal-mining jobs had cratered, and Democrats were moving left on the environment and culture. As my Post Opinions colleague Gary Abernathy wrote in his book “Elephant Wars,” “In West ‘By God’ Virginia, you did not dare threaten to take away the precious right to bear arms or to get rid of coal in favor of some newfangled alternative energy source. Al Gore was seen as the leader of the pack on both those fronts, and, Democrat heritage or not, West Virginia was not about to elect Al Gore President.”
After Bush’s first victory, Republicans started investing in the state party organization. Kris Warner, the state Republican chair from 2000 to 2004, recalled these efforts: “I got tired of people telling me that they wouldn’t contribute to the state party because we didn’t have candidates on the ballot.” So Warner crisscrossed the state, looking for people willing to run. “We were able to challenge every race for the House of Delegates and state Senate in 2004. For the first time in modern state history, we were able to challenge every race.”
Republicans had started to compete, but West Virginians were reluctant to abandon their Democratic allegiances. During Bush’s presidency, Democrats kept the state legislature and both U.S. Senate seats; and Manchin won two terms as governor. Warner explained: “On the ground, a number of times, whether we were raising money or promoting our candidates, people would say, ‘My parents would roll over in their graves if they knew I was voting for a Republican.’ Their parents had been lifelong Democrats, and it took some time to get through it.”
Takeovers
But during the Obama administration, the GOP made further inroads. In 2010, Republican David McKinley captured the 1st Congressional District, the northernmost portion of the state that hadn’t seen a Republican congressman since the 1960s. In 2012, Mitt Romney won every county in the state. And in 2014, the GOP ran the table: Shelley Moore Capito became the state’s first Republican senator since the 1950s, Republicans won every House seat, and the GOP flipped both houses of the state legislature.
During the Obama era, West Virginians increasingly saw Republicans as the party of coal, guns and God — and viewed Democrats as hostile to all three. Republican state Senate President Craig Blair said President Barack Obama accelerated these trends: “I’m not saying he was against God, but he was clearly against gun ownership and fossil fuels. And the people of West Virginia said ‘Whoa, I’ve had enough. I’ve been a Democrat all my life, but I can’t take this anymore. The Democrat Party has left me.’”
Some moderate Democrats weathered this era — Manchin, for instance, won a special Senate election in 2010 and a full term in 2012. But the ground was already moving under his feet.
A new era begins
By 2018, West Virginia was completely red. The Mountain State is 92 percent non-Hispanic Whites, and only 21 percent of adults age 25 or older have a college degree — a natural fit for Trump’s new brand of conservative cultural cues and economic populism. He earned 68 percent of the statewide vote in 2016 and 69 percent in 2020, sweeping every county.
Down-ballot Republicans just kept winning. Gov. Jim Justice, first elected as a Democrat in 2016, won an easy reelection after switching to the GOP. Capito also won a second term in the U.S. Senate with 70 percent of the vote — a higher share than Manchin earned in any of his Senate runs.
Maybe most significantly, Trump also presided over a boom in GOP registration. That shift could last a generation.
The lone survivor and the state’s future
Today, Manchin is the only Democrat who holds a statewide office, and he spends a lot of his time walking tightropes: pushing for reform but not repeal of the Affordable Care Act, remaining “open” to endorsing Trump in 2018 before eventually backing Biden and always advancing bipartisanship over party fealty. But, at age 73, Manchin may choose not to run again — which may partly explain his desire to make his mark in this Congress.
Meanwhile, Republicans have power, and they’re unlikely to face a serious challenge for years. West Virginia’s problems — a shrinking and aging population, a declining coal industry, poverty, the brain drain — are now theirs to solve.
