This issue came to the fore when Gwen Berry, an American hammer thrower, turned away and put a T-shirt reading “Activist Athlete” over her face during the medal ceremony after she placed third in the event. Berry has a history of using her position to make a point — she was put on probation after raising a fist during the medal ceremony at the 2019 Pan American Games, and the U.S. Olympic Committee then changed its rules to allow political protest.
At the trials, the anthem wasn’t supposed to be played during medal ceremonies, which is why Berry said, “I feel like it was setup.” Then conservative media figures and Republican politicians, always on the lookout for a Black public figure they can go after, took aim at Berry.
For instance, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.), one of a generation of GOP lawmakers who see their day job as going on Fox News to fulminate about liberals, called for Berry’s removal from the team she had just qualified for. “The bare minimum requirement is that you believe in the country you’re representing,” Crenshaw said.
How does Crenshaw know Berry doesn’t “believe in” America? Because she doesn’t perform ceremonies of patriotism in the way he would prefer. And for that, he wants her to be — what’s the word conservatives use for when you’re punished for what you believe? Oh right: canceled.
“Why does the Left hate America?” tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) about Berry. And meritocracy avatar Meghan McCain insisted that Berry’s protest lent aid and comfort to “our enemies” and posed a “national security risk, while complaining about her own oppression: “For some reason, my relationship with the flag isn’t allowed.” McCain neglected to say who precisely is refusing to “allow” her love for the flag.
Now let’s consider what the Olympics actually tell us about America. You can view it as a competition to determine which country is superior, and since we usually win the most medals (in the Summer Olympics, though not the winter games), it proves how great we are.
Not to put too fine a point on it, but that’s what Adolf Hitler tried to do in 1936 in Berlin; he hoped German victories would show the genetic superiority of the Aryan “race.” Jesse Owens had a few things to say about that.
But there’s another way to think about the Olympics, and in particular, America’s place in it.
It’s embodied most clearly in the opening and closing ceremonies, when the teams parade into the stadium. You may have noticed that as they pass, each team’s athletes look a lot alike, whether they’re from China or Sweden or Nigeria. Then the Americans come in, and in their spectrum of faces you can see that more than any other country, ours is a nation of immigrants.
While we don’t have figures for the current Olympic team, in the past an usual number of the athletes have been either immigrants themselves or the children of immigrants. They come in every hue, from every corner of the world, and they represent the United States.
It’s not surprising; becoming a world-class athlete requires not just talent but an almost superhuman drive, ambition, and willingness to work hard. That’s what immigrants tend to bring and instill in their children, and the fact that we have always drawn them from around the world is the absolute core of why America is the most economically, scientifically, and culturally successful country on earth.
Our Olympic athletes have names like Anderson and Brown and Smith, but also Zhou and Torres and Muhammad and Abdirahman. That’s what America is.
And yes, it’s also the fact that some of our athletes will use the opportunity to make a respectful but emphatic protest. That sends a message to the world too, that we are a country of never ending debate and disagreement, where people are free to say even that their country is not what it should be.
So let’s be honest: Those attacking Berry aren’t mad that she isn’t properly saluting the flag, any more than they were angry at Colin Kaepernick because they thought kneeling during the national anthem is inherently disrespectful. It’s why they do it that has conservatives upset. If Berry’s T-shirt had read “Blue Lives Matter” or “end abortion now,” conservatives would have called her a hero.
Instead they assail her for not showing the right kind of love for America. And in doing so, they reveal an awful lot about themselves.