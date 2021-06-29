The strength of Vance’s case depends entirely on the facts, but the Brookings authors leave little doubt that serious charges are at issue and, indeed, provide a road map for prosecutors, as well as the rationale. Vance himself has publicly stated that no one is above the law. The report concurs: “That principle strongly suggests that if there is powerful evidence of substantial wrongdoing to secure personal advantage — evidence of the sort that would plainly cause others to be held to account — it should lead to prosecution even in the unusual case of a former president, his company, and its employees.”