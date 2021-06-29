It’s doubtful that the two parties’ commissioners will agree on what caused the riot, given the extreme partisanship on both sides. That provides another reason for GOP participation: the ability to craft a minority report providing their explanation for what happened. Only participation will give them access to all the facts and interviews the committee will assemble, which will be indispensable for providing a thorough presentation of the Republican case. They should not expect that it will be given equal weight or even be treated fairly by many commentators. But it will be prominently featured by conservative writers and media personalities, and that will be crucial in the battle for public opinion after the majority report is released.