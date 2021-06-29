The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a petition from the Gloucester County School Board asking it to revisit a lower court’s decision that found the board’s policy discriminated against Mr. Grimm. That decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit soundly rejected the board’s argument that a policy prohibiting transgender students from using the bathroom that matched their gender identity was needed to protect student privacy. The policy, the lower court concluded, was the result of misconception and prejudice against Mr. Grimm.
As is its practice, the Supreme Court gave no reasons for declining to hear the appeal, but the move ends a legal battle that started nearly seven years ago. At one point, during an earlier stage of the litigation in 2017, the court was scheduled to hear the case, but it was sent back to the lower courts after the Trump administration withdrew the government’s support for Mr. Grimm’s claims. Throughout the legal battle that continued after he graduated, Mr. Grimm, now 22, showed a brave determination that was noteworthy for someone that young.
“What an ugly horrible world we live in that that happened to a child,” Mr. Grimm said of being stigmatized and humiliated by school officials when all he wanted was use the restroom, and live his student life, in peace. Although he feels “joy” and “honor” in taking on the fight, he told BuzzFeed News that it’s important “we highlight that that should not have happened to a child.“
The school board issued a statement saying it had no comment on the court’s decision. What could it possibly say at this point? That it shouldn’t have wasted so much time and effort and money picking on a young man whose education had been entrusted to them? So petty was the school board that even after graduation it continued to discriminate against Mr. Grimm by refusing to provide him with a transcript that listed him as male.
Yet to be decided are the legal fees and other costs that are owed to the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia for its representation of Mr. Grimm. Perhaps when those costs are tallied, the school board might wish it had acted with principle and not prejudice.
