Q: And you have said a couple of times the president is going to tell the country what’s in it, but even those who have supported it say, “We’d like to know more about it.” I mean, when are the details going to be really available for those, for example, who live in Flint, Michigan, or any other city in America that does have a lead pipe situation to know exactly what’s going to be spent, when it’s going to be spent, and the core legislative language that, when I used to cover Senator Biden, he would be very much focused on?

MS. PSAKI: Well, what would you like to know? Settle in. I will I — will share every detail that anyone would like to know about the package. . . .

I will say — just because you asked me about the specific component of the package, just to give a little bit more detail there — it will put work — it will put Americans to work replacing 100 percent of our nation’s lead water pipes so that every single American child at home or in school can turn on the faucet and drink clean water.

And right now, as you may or may not know, up to 10 million homes and 400,000 schools and child care centers get their water from lead pipes and service lines. So, that is what it will aim to address in that specific category.