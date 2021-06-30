Yet the impossibility of denying the existence of extraterrestrial life is just as real.
This is where an unlikely near-consensus has emerged. Just look at last week’s paper issued by the Defense Department. The conclusion was, essentially, that we lack the information to conclude anything, yet the public by and large received the news with a serene satisfaction.
Unknowability may be exactly what we need right now.
The Pentagon provides nine pages on 144 reports by military aviators who said they saw strange stuff in the sky. The military doesn’t call the objects UFOs, by the way. It prefers UAPs, for unidentified aerial phenomena. The phrase’s jargony clang makes the entire matter seem less whimsical, but the switch expresses even more ignorance than its predecessor: Are these things even flying? Are they even objects?
Answers are scarce — except in the case of one of those reports, which analysts determined with high confidence referred to “a large, deflating balloon.” The creation of five categories intended to capture all UAP sightings, including natural atmospheric events and systems developed by adversaries abroad, tries to impose boundaries on the universe of possibility. This would be reassuring, if the fifth weren’t an ominous “other.”
So, where’s the frenzy? Mostly, humanity seems mildly interested in the prospect of not being alone in the universe and mildly pleased that society has started to entertain it. This best-of-class conspiracy theory, once regarded as a joke except by believers once regarded as wackadoodles, is today being treated with the utmost seriousness.
Most remarkably, this new attitude toward aliens is unifying us at the same time other conspiracy theories are as polarizing as can be.
The right wing runs wild decrying a rigged election; the very idea of a bipartisan commission trying to get to ground truth prompts a you-can’t-handle-the-truth freak-out. That stuff’s tame anyway, compared with the self-appointed sleuths combing the Internet for child-sex cabals in popular neighborhood restaurants. Marshal any contrary evidence (hey, that pizza parlor doesn’t even have a basement!) and you’re met with made-up evidence in reply: bad numbers and bogus graphs trying to prove an unprovable case.
QAnon’s prophetic storm still hasn’t struck, but adherents will keep “investigating” — because they think the truth is out there, and they think they can find it.
Progressives aren’t immune, either. Was our previous president faking his covid diagnosis to get out of a debate with Joe Biden? Or was he trying to demonstrate that the disease was indeed trifling? The #resistance spent two years salivating over an anticipated big reveal of collusion between candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Though there’s proof of plenty of scandalous behavior on the campaign’s part, there’s still no proof of deals cut or coerced with the eventual winner’s personal involvement. Yet many continue to obsess over it.
The consequences of extraterrestrial existence are infinitely vaster than any of these earthly dust-ups. Yet we view the subject with tranquility rather than vitriol and hysteria. Maybe that’s because, despite aliens’ bigness in the grandest scheme, we’re looking at them from a cosmic distance — making everything about them seem much smaller. The probability of aliens feels like a math problem: held in the head rather than the heart, too hypothetical for any sense of stakes to set in.
And maybe it’s also because we know that we can’t know. We’re unmotivated by the promised rush of being right, or the dreaded gut-wrench of being wrong. In an era when everyone is all too certain about everything, and everyone else is too certain the other guy’s got it all backward, the extraterrestrial reckoning tells us that no answer is the only right answer.
Finally, we’re able to come in peace.
