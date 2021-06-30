One of my neighbors saw a raccoon come to their pond for a sip of water in broad daylight. Sparrows and hummingbirds, normally wary of humans, have hopped or buzzed within a few feet of me to get to a puddle. It seems as though the plants, animals and insects that for so long have thrived here might not be able to survive at all in 20 years. We’re already seeing native plants flowering earlier and old-growth trees dying off. The needles on the native cedars in my yard are parched and drooping.