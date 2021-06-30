Last week, President Biden and a bipartisan group of senators proudly announced their $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal. But amid the self-congratulating, there was an atmosphere of denial. Just a fraction of the deal is earmarked for dealing with the coming climate crisis. The White House has promised that climate will be addressed in a separate bill, to be passed through reconciliation. But it’s unclear how expansive that bill will be, or whether it will move forward in the face of Republican opposition. Under pressure from activist groups, some progressive lawmakers have drawn a line in the sand, warning “No climate, no deal.” They should hold that line — and demand even more — to preserve our one and only planet.