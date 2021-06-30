Certainly, any offensive or sustained U.S. military action against Iran or its militias should have Congess’s approval, but Mr. Biden clearly does not intend that. Other current operations in the Mideast, like U.S. support for the Iraqi military, depend on bilateral agreements with governments. Meanwhile, the 2002 AUMF lingers as a relic that bears no relation to current security threats — and should not be used to justify action against them. Its repeal, along with two older AUMFs pertaining to the Middle East, would open the way to fresh legislation to replace that of 2001, which has been used to legalize military interventions continents away from Afghanistan, decades later. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) has worked on such a framework for years; it would authorize existing operations in places like Yemen and West Africa while requiring congressional approval for new missions and setting a time limit after which the authorizations would expire.