As we approach Independence Day, we must remember: Just as with other long-overdue forms of equality, an accurate historical record delayed is the truth denied. All Americans deserve a clear and honest understanding of our own past. All our ancestors deserve the credit they earned for their role in our national liberation and our country’s progress toward true freedom. As we watch the fireworks on the Fourth of July this year, we must remember the Black and Indigenous soldiers who helped light that spark for us in the first place, and the Black Americans who had to wait years for the spark to reach them.