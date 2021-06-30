Jeffrey Lewis and Decker Eveleth at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies have used commercial satellite images taken by Planet to discover the new silos spread across 700 square miles near Yumen in Gansu province, some 1,300 miles west of Beijing. China broke ground just this year on the new facilities and the pace of construction has been rapid. All told, if new silos elsewhere are added, China has over 145 under construction. It now has 100 land-based ICBMs that are divided among a few dozen silos, with the rest on mobile launchers.
Not every new silo may house a missile. There could be an attempt to create a shell game to disguise the true location of China’s missiles, not unlike the thinking behind proposed basing modes for the MX missile in the 1980s in the United States. But even if China only deploys missiles in some of the silos now, it could add to them later.
In recent years, China has expanded and modernized its conventional and nuclear missile forces, both shorter and longer range. These new silos appear to be intended for nuclear-armed missiles such as the DF-41, which, with a range of up to 9,300 miles, could easily reach targets in the United States. The Defense Department has estimated that China has an operational nuclear weapons stockpile in the low 200s, with plans to expand, and is pursuing a land-sea-air triad like the United States and Russia. Beijing, for many years, has insisted that it maintains a “minimum deterrent” of nuclear weapons, but the modernization efforts suggest it is reaching for the next level. Even so, its arsenal remains significantly smaller than those deployed by the United States and Russia.
In the past, China stored warheads for older silo-based missiles separately from the missiles. It eschewed the launch-ready alert posture of Washington and Moscow. But there are signs China is moving toward putting at least some portion of the missile force on launch-ready alert, deployed with warheads attached.
The answer to an arms race is arms control. If successful, it can slow the pace and bring needed verification. The administration has said it is committed to such talks with China. So far the regime of President Xi Jinping has shown little interest. But that is not a reason to give up. The signs of an accelerating competition are clear, and talks at the outset could encompass nuclear crisis management, new generation weapons such as hypersonic gliders and anti-satellite weapons, as well as thorny older issues like missile defenses and nuclear testing.
Read more: