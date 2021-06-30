If you feel rattled and unsteady, you may be consuming too much social media. Your ongoing anxiety may also be the reaction to a Republican Party that has adopted hysteria, crisis manufacturing, lying and scare tactics as its default. The border is in crisis! Actually, the vast majority of unaccompanied minors are now processed in an orderly fashion and the administration has begun to reunite children separated from their families. Vice President Harris’s chief of staff does not allow just any old friend to talk to her! (Really, this is a problem?) Children are being indoctrinated by critical race theory to hate America! (No, but it is good we are learning more about our history.)