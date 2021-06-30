That is if he decides to adopt that message. One of Youngkin’s stump speech standards is saying Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe has never run a business. That’s not true. Has Youngkin’s crack research team completely forgotten GreenTech Automotive, or how about his sketchy real estate background? I would think a Jeff Roe-run campaign would be all over McAuliffe Inc., contrasting that rich record of companies, causes and individuals driven into various ditches against Youngkin’s record of moving a major corporate enterprise forward.