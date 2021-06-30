Generally, the “move” message is about the economy, and that’s true for Virginia. What’s also true: The McAuliffe-Youngkin headliner is a “change election,” a referendum on a dozen years of Democratic ascendancy, including back-to-back Democratic sweeps of the state’s top three offices and, since 2019, trifecta control of state government.
As the challenger, the burden is on Youngkin to convince enough Virginia voters that all these Democratic gains have been a bad thing, or, as he put it, “Our beloved commonwealth is in a ditch.”
The Republican Party faithful agree. But Republicans have to reach out and win votes in the non-committed middle.
Do those voters think Virginia is in (or heading toward) a ditch? There are a few hints.
A May 26 Roanoke College poll asked Virginians whether they thought the commonwealth was on the right track or heading in the wrong direction. Half (50 percent) said we’re on the right track, 40 percent said wrong direction and 8 percent weren’t sure.
Fairly good — not great — for the incumbent Democrats, right? Not really. The same question a year earlier — with the coronavirus still raging and vaccines months away — found 57 percent saying Virginia was on the right track and 37 percent thinking it wasn’t.
Maybe they generally approved of Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) efforts to mitigate the virus’s spread. Sure enough, polling showed that early in the pandemic, Northam’s handling of events was broadly popular but declined as infection numbers rose last summer.
Roanoke College data showed the right track/wrong track swung negative in August, but rebounded to a post-coronavirus high of 53 percent right track in November — after Joe Biden’s presidential win.
So that decline in sentiment is good news for Republicans, right? Possibly. But what does actual economic data say about Virginia’s course?
June data from the Richmond Federal Reserve show the unemployment rate dropping to 4.7 percent in April and 6.6 percentage points year-over-year — which is good news. The caveat: “Since February 2020, the unemployment rate was up 2.2 percentage points.”
Continuing unemployment claims remain above their pre-pandemic levels as well:
There were 26,300 continued claims in February 2020 before the surge in claims during the spring of 2020. In April 2021, continued claims stood at 81,000.
Republicans and Democrats have overly complicated competing schemes to encourage people to get back into the workforce — as it used to be, before the virus struck.
This is a good opening for some fresh thinking from Youngkin, a former Carlyle Group co-chief executive. He’s a business guy, a dealmaker who has played on the global stage with great success. Forget the faux-deal makers (and serially bankrupt) such as former president Donald Trump. Youngkin is the real thing who could shake up the stale confines of Capitol Square.
That is if he decides to adopt that message. One of Youngkin’s stump speech standards is saying Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe has never run a business. That’s not true. Has Youngkin’s crack research team completely forgotten GreenTech Automotive, or how about his sketchy real estate background? I would think a Jeff Roe-run campaign would be all over McAuliffe Inc., contrasting that rich record of companies, causes and individuals driven into various ditches against Youngkin’s record of moving a major corporate enterprise forward.
Perhaps it will be come fall. If Youngkin wants to win, it better. McAuliffe has already demonstrated he can win (narrowly) despite all his baggage — if his opponent is Ken Cuccinelli II, that is.