For years, leaders across the political, legal and humanitarian spectrum have called for the prison at Guantánamo to be closed. Thus far, the Biden administration has paid only lip service to that idea, except for clearing the potential release of three detainees who are still in custody. Without a comprehensive plan for trying the others — or, the more politically difficult alternative, releasing many of them without trial — closing the facility is impossible. Practically, this would mean coming to terms with the crimes the United States has committed: torture, extraordinary rendition and indefinite, illegal confinement — all of which are antithetical to our concepts of justice and international norms. Can you imagine the outrage if an American were snatched off the streets of Cancún, Mexico, accused of crimes, tortured until they confessed and held for more than 10 years without trial? It would be an act of war.