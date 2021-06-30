Enforced disappearances — in which people are torn away from their loved ones and held in undisclosed locations without any notice — are sadly not new to Pakistan. The roots of this injustice reach back to the military rule of Gen. Pervez Musharraf. People in different parts of the country were abducted without arrest and held outside the protection of the law. Musharraf began the practice ostensibly for the sake of the “war on terror.”Today, by contrast, people such as Naaru can disappear after making a critical Facebook post against alleged rigging in the 2018 election. One of the few politicians who did raise his voice back then was Imran Khan, who is now Pakistan’s prime minister.