Yet Lightfoot’s lack of elective political experience, coupled with her temper, have taken this mayor beyond tough and into the realm of the chaotic. Maybe a little less drama wouldn’t be a bad thing in running the city, given that Lightfoot is trying the patience of many Chicagoans.
Two years into her mayoralty, a dozen of Lightfoot’s senior staff have left or been replaced, including her chief of staff and the city’s chief operating officer, a faster rate of turnover than her predecessors saw.
The Chicago Tribune, in an article last month about Lightfoot’s staffing problems and “notoriously abrasive leadership style,” included an email in which the mayor blasted her scheduler. The email began, “Since my prior requests for office time are routinely ignored, I am now resorting to this,” then Lightfoot wrote 16 times in a row, “I need office time every day!” before eventually signing off by writing 13 times in a row “Have I made myself clear, finally?!”
Also last month, she told news organizations that she would do one-on-one interviews only with journalists of color to mark her two-year anniversary in office. A Latino reporter at the Tribune, Gregory Pratt, canceled an interview to protest the restriction, and Clarence Page, a veteran Black columnist at the paper, labeled the policy a “stunt,” saying, “thanks … but no thanks.”
In the latest contretemps, during a June 23 Chicago City Council meeting, Lightfoot got into a finger-jabbing argument, in full view of the public and journalists, with Black Alderwoman Jeannette Taylor over Lightfoot’s nominee to be the city’s top attorney.
The next day, 22 council members sent a letter to Lightfoot, asking her to abide by the council’s rules of procedure. “Any deviation from them is not only unacceptable and illegal, but also a manipulation of our democratic process,” the letter said.
All this comes as Chicago is wrestling with carjackings, shootings, a body blow to its economy from the pandemic and the aftermath of the looting of downtown stores last summer.
Karen Freeman-Wilson, who served two terms as the first Black female mayor of nearby Gary, Ind., says anyone in Lightfoot’s position would face hurdles getting up to speed.
“In your first term, you run into many [problems] that are not of your own making,” says Freeman-Wilson, now president and CEO of the Chicago Urban League. “That was my experience; it has been Mayor Lightfoot’s experience on steroids.”
Dick Simpson, a former Chicago alderman and current professor of political science at the University of Illinois at Chicago, says Lightfoot’s election was always going to be tumultuous. “There’s a transition going forward from the machine politics that had been around since 1871, and a progressive agenda and progressive politics under Lightfoot,” he says.
While the Daleys had City Council support, as did Emanuel to some extent, Simpson says Lightfoot is caught between old-school council members, who want the mayor to rubber-stamp their pet projects, and people on the left who want her to move even faster on initiatives to help overlooked neighborhoods.
Those initiatives include Invest South/West, a development strategy aimed at 10 historic neighborhoods south and west of downtown, which have rarely shared in the glitzy projects pushed by previous mayors.
Then there are the distractions. The City Council spent days recently debating changing the name of iconic Lake Shore Drive to honor Jean Baptist Point du Sable, the Black trader who is credited as being the first non-Indigenous settler of the city.
The argument — called “DuSquabble” by the Chicago Sun-Times — came after two years of lobbying by avid supporters who to seek more prominent recognition for du Sable, beyond the school, museum, park and other Chicago places named in his honor.
Lightfoot initially opposed the renaming, saying she wanted to focus on more substantive work, but ultimately she supported a compromise to add du Sable’s name to that of the famous roadway, which happened Monday. Now Chicagoans may be confused about what to actually call Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Ultimately, Lightfoot’s challenge will be to shift attention away from personality clashes — with the council, with journalists, with her own staff — and back to her priorities.
Donald Trump frequently taunted Lightfoot while he was president, to the point where the mayor snapped back, “Keep Chicago out of your lying mouth.” Trump was an agent of chaos from the right. Lightfoot cannot become an agent of chaos from the left if she wants to build a legacy worthy of the promise that her election held.
