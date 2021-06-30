However, “the public is much less enthusiastic about the GOP’s preferred pay-fors,” such as gas taxes (which 15 percent support) and using unspent money from the covid-19 rescue plan (29 percent). Not even Republican voters like those ideas (13 percent and 49 percent, respectively).
Given the popularity of the bill, Republicans will be hard-pressed to walk away from the deal. If they did, conservative Democrats such as Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) likely would see these poll numbers as reason to simply sweep all of the hard infrastructure spending into one giant reconciliation package.
Appearing in Wisconsin on Tuesday to start selling the deal, President Biden appeared delighted to explain what is in the “generational investment to modernize our infrastructure, creating millions of good-paying jobs.” As he ran through the money for roads and bridges, power grid upgrades, airports, water systems and the like, he was able to tell Wisconsin voters exactly what they get out of it:
Just look at the city of Milwaukee. Milwaukee has more than 160,000 water service lines. More than 70,000 of them, nearly half, have lead service lines.... This deal contains the largest investment in clean drinking water and waste water infrastructure in American history....Here in La Crosse County, just this spring, the state had to provide free bottled water to thousands of people on French Island because they were worried about those chemicals in the groundwater, which were linked to cancer and other illnesses. We’ll pay for that. We’ll get that done.
He was just getting warmed up. “We’re also going to surge federal resources to help address the forever chemicals not just here, but all across America. Unfortunately, Wisconsin is not unique in this problem.”
Biden touted the plan that could bring high-speed Internet to 82,000 Wisconsin children and to farmers alike. “No farmer here in Wisconsin should lose business because they don’t have a reliable connection to the Internet,” he said. He also had something for the two electric transit buses for La Crosse: charging stations! And for those who want high-speed rail, the president, who rode back and forth between D.C. and Delaware for decades as a senator and then vice president, offered train routes to get from La Crosse to Chicago in two hours and to add “new stops in Green Bay, Madison and Eau Claire.”
Biden did not shy away from the human infrastructure plans he aims to get via reconciliation, such as the child tax credit plus “action on clean energy, housing, caregiving, on child and paid leave, universal pre-K, free community college.” He argued, “The human infrastructure is intertwined with our physical infrastructure. It’s going to help us create more good jobs, ease the burden on working families and strengthen our economy in the long run.” Biden was happy to tell how he is going to pay for it — by forcing the super-wealthy and corporations, many of which pay nothing in federal taxes, to pay more. Both are popular with voters.
The plan is a cornucopia of goodies that offer jobs and a patriotic lift to improve American competitiveness. Unsurprisingly, Biden appeared downright giddy about the prospect of taking his case around the country. “I’m going to be out there making the case for the American people until this job is done; until we bring this bipartisan deal home; until our human infrastructure, also, needs are met; until we have a fair tax system to pay for all of this,” he said. Giving people things that they can see, touch and use in their communities is always a political winner.
So, sure, Republicans can try walking away from the hard infrastructure deal, but at what political price? And if they want to renege and allow Democrats to seize all the credit, well, Biden will happily accept that political gift.