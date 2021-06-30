Just look at the city of Milwaukee. Milwaukee has more than 160,000 water service lines. More than 70,000 of them, nearly half, have lead service lines.... This deal contains the largest investment in clean drinking water and waste water infrastructure in American history....

Here in La Crosse County, just this spring, the state had to provide free bottled water to thousands of people on French Island because they were worried about those chemicals in the groundwater, which were linked to cancer and other illnesses. We’ll pay for that. We’ll get that done.