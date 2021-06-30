I believe that policing works, because high crime is a bad equilibrium. The more likely it is that crime will be detected and punished, the less likely it is to happen at all — even the most vicious rapist is unlikely to attack his next victim in front of a cop. That means crime is susceptible to both vicious and virtuous cycles: As crime rises, the likelihood that any particular crime will be punished falls, and vice versa. So it’s better to catch crime spikes early and crush their momentum. If we don’t catch things in time, however, we might be able to get to a better equilibrium using what Kleiman calls “dynamic concentration,” such as hot-spot policing: Pick one neighborhood or group of offenders and flood the zone, promising that any offense will be punished. As crime falls, the virtuous cycle frees up enforcement resources that can then be redirected to the next problem.