To protect investors, Washington began requiring railroads to include depreciation among their operating costs. Amtrak does this in financial accounts, O’Toole writes, but “never mentions it in its press releases about its finances. In 2019, depreciation amounted to $868 million, increasing total losses to $1.13 billion — 38 times as much as claimed.” The Boston-D.C. corridor, which will get much of Biden’s $80 billion, and that Amtrak has often claimed to be profitable, has, O’Toole says, “a $38 billion maintenance backlog.” And Amtrak’s creative bookkeeping counts states’ subsidies (in 2020, Amtrak got $342 million in operating subsidies from 17 states — not counting $294 million for capital improvements) as “passenger revenues.”