It will take scientists more time to attribute this particular episode to climate change. Specifically, experts are still debating whether global warming promotes the formation of high-pressure heat domes such as the one that has trapped hot air near the ground in Oregon and Washington state. But it is already clear that baseline temperatures that seem only mildly higher produce more extreme events, more often. Even if it were bound to happen, this heat wave likely would have been more bearable before all that extra energy was added to the system. And even if the heat would still have been punishing in this case, this disaster illustrates viscerally the sorts of events that global warming will undoubtedly spur.