You can see that as a heartwarmingly idealistic view of what the judiciary ought to be, or a dangerously naive view of what the judiciary has already become. The truth is that the court is unavoidably political even if it is not partisan in every case. Politicians — especially the presidents who appoint judges and the senators who vote to confirm them — certainly see a judge’s party identity as essential to how they’ll rule on the court. And the public thinks so too.