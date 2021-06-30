Part of the idea of lifetime tenure was that it would insulate judges from politics. But now it’s doing just the opposite.
Breyer will turn 83 later this summer. He has been on the court for 27 years, which is a pretty good run; only Clarence Thomas, coming up on his 30th anniversary, has been on the court longer. This question has taken on particular urgency because of the way Supreme Court nominations have become so politicized — and in particular, because of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
After Antonin Scalia’s death in 2016, the Kentucky Republican held open his seat for nearly a year, refusing to allow President Barack Obama’s nominee even a hearing. He and Republicans invented an arbitrary “rule” saying nominees should not be confirmed in the last year of a presidential term, pretending to apply a universal principle when in fact they were just trying to swing the court to the right.
Then, in September 2020, Ruth Bader Ginsburg died; McConnell didn’t bother justifying his hypocrisy in pushing through Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation in a matter of weeks, other than to smirk in satisfaction when Democrats complained. And lately he has dropped hints that should Republicans take back the Senate, he will simply refuse to allow President Biden to fill any Supreme Court vacancies.
No one who has watched McConnell in recent years could have any doubt that he will do exactly that. And with the Senate divided 50-50, all it will take for him to be granted that power is an untimely retirement, illness or death among the 50 Democrats. And of course, in the 2022 midterms, Republicans could well net a seat or two, which would also put them back in the majority.
Breyer hasn’t said anything publicly about his own retirement, but in a recent speech, he said that judges “are loyal to the rule of law, not to the political party that helped to secure their appointment” and warned against what might happen “if the public sees judges as politicians in robes.”
You can see that as a heartwarmingly idealistic view of what the judiciary ought to be, or a dangerously naive view of what the judiciary has already become. The truth is that the court is unavoidably political even if it is not partisan in every case. Politicians — especially the presidents who appoint judges and the senators who vote to confirm them — certainly see a judge’s party identity as essential to how they’ll rule on the court. And the public thinks so too.
So the question for Breyer isn’t whether it will be political when he leaves and his replacement is chosen, because it absolutely will. The question is whether he departs when there’s a Democrat in the White House and a Democratic Senate, in which case his replacement will be a well-qualified jurist with views that resemble his own, or whether he will be replaced by a far-right judge who will give conservatives a shocking 7-to-2 majority on the court. Those are the choices.
One answer to this problem is to find a partisan solution that could restore balance, such as enlarging the court while Democrats have the ability and they can appoint the new justices. But another is to find a reform that tries to remove partisanship altogether, or at least mitigate it.
The Constitution says that judges “shall hold their offices during good behaviour,” which means they can’t be removed except for misdeeds. But advocates argue that that still leaves room for them to be moved into “senior status” after some period — 18 years is the most common suggestion — in which they wouldn’t hear cases except in unusual circumstances, say when one had to be temporarily drafted because of a recusal. We already have a senior status system for district and circuit court judges.
As Harvard professor Maya Sen noted in her testimony Wednesday to the White House’s commission on the future of the court, “every major democracy has employed some sort of fixed term limits for those serving on their nation’s highest courts.” Except ours.
Term limits wouldn’t remove politics from the court, but they could make the confirmation process less high-stakes, where justices have to time their retirements and people in both parties spend time wondering which will be the next justice to die.
There are variations on the idea; in one proposal, the president would appoint two (and only two) justices in every term; the size of the court would fluctuate, but each vacancy would not be so monumental a partisan battle.
There are things to be said for any number of approaches. But as the increasing fear (from Democrats) and hope (from Republicans) about the timing of Breyer’s eventual departure is amply demonstrating, the system of lifetime appointments is making so much about our politics and our legal system worse. It’s time to change it.