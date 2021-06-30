But “greenwashing” scandals have accompanied that phenomenal growth. As San Diego Magazine sniffed a few years ago, it’s more than occasionally “farm-to-fable.” A Tampa Bay Times investigation in 2016 found that lies abounded along the farm-to-table food chain. More recently, the New York Times reported that Washington state’s famous Willows Inn, which supposedly sourced almost all its produce locally, picked up some produce from nearby grocers when it ran short (head chef Blaine Wetzel says it’s not so). Meanwhile, a former employee of Belcampo Meat Co., which advertises grass-fed, pasture-raised meat, recently outed it on Instagram — “This is what health looks like” — for selling corn-fed beef at its Santa Monica store. (The company blames covid-19 shortages and promises to do better.)