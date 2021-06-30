Pushed by McClellan and other Black lawmakers, the commonwealth has transformed itself from one of the hardest places to cast a ballot in America to one of the easiest. On Thursday, most elements of a first-of-its-kind, state-level Voting Rights Act will go into effect.
The measure underscores a happy reality: Restrictive voting laws receive the most attention, but the news is not all bad. In fact, Virginia is among a majority of states that have quietly made the ballot box more accessible this year.
The nonpartisan Voting Rights Lab tabulates that 28 states have passed 71 laws since last November’s election to make voting easier, which will benefit 63 million eligible voters, while 18 states have passed 31 laws during that time to erect barriers, affecting 36 million eligible voters.
The group calls this “a tale of two democracies” and warns in a new report: “Increasingly, one’s ZIP code determines a citizen’s ability to exercise their constitutional right to vote.”
On the other hand: Nevada recently joined the growing roster of states that will automatically mail ballots to active voters in future elections. Maryland created a permanent absentee voter list. Connecticut and New York are poised to amend their state constitutions so people can vote by mail without an excuse. Indiana and Kentucky, both of which are red states, have expanded ballot drop-off locations and made it easier to correct errors on mail-in ballots that would otherwise be invalidated.
Voting-related measures seem increasingly unlikely to garner enough votes to break a filibuster in an evenly divided U.S. Senate. In the absence of congressional action and with a Supreme Court that appears increasingly deferential to local control, state leaders are filling the void.
Del. Marcia S. “Cia” Price (D-Newport News), the lead House sponsor of the Virginia law, lamented the patchwork of protections. “As a Black woman, understanding that ‘state’s rights’ might actually help Black people is just bizarre,” she said.
The new law is intended to repair the damage done by the Supreme Court’s 2013 ruling eviscerating Section 5 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which required certain states with a history of voting discrimination to obtain preclearance for changes in voting rules. That opened the floodgates to restrictive legislation, including a voter-ID law in Virginia that Democrats repealed last year. Other states purged voter rolls and closed polling places in minority communities.
Among other things, Virginia’s new law prohibits localities from changing the location of a polling place without advance public notice or approval from the state’s attorney general. It also makes it easier for individuals to bring lawsuits alleging voter suppression and for prosecutors to bring voter intimidation charges. Every Republican legislator opposed the bill, saying it creates unnecessary burdens for local election officials.
The General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam (D) previously enacted 45 days of no-excuse early voting, made Election Day a state holiday and enacted automatic voter registration for every Virginian who gets a driver’s license.
McClellan discovered her father’s poll tax receipt on Jan. 5, the night Georgia elected its first Black senator and the eve of Congress counting the electoral votes that would make Kamala D. Harris the first Black vice president. It was a feel-good moment, but the mob that stormed the Capitol the next day tempered her enthusiasm, offering a fresh reminder of the historic willingness of some White people to use violence to achieve what they cannot secure peacefully.
McClellan will continue to represent Richmond, once the capital of the Confederacy, in the state Senate after losing the Democratic primary for governor three weeks ago. During an interview this week, she drew a direct line from the Lost Cause narrative after the Civil War to “the big lie” after the 2020 election. “Think of history as a roller coaster,” said McClellan, whose great-grandfather had to take a literacy test and convince three White people to vouch for him to be able to register to vote in Alabama in 1901.
McClellan sees the restrictive voting laws being passed elsewhere as a response to gains African Americans such as her have made in states such as Virginia. “It’s the latest wave in a vicious cycle,” she said. “These are the same arguments my great-grandfather heard.”
