McClellan will continue to represent Richmond, once the capital of the Confederacy, in the state Senate after losing the Democratic primary for governor three weeks ago. During an interview this week, she drew a direct line from the Lost Cause narrative after the Civil War to “the big lie” after the 2020 election. “Think of history as a roller coaster,” said McClellan, whose great-grandfather had to take a literacy test and convince three White people to vouch for him to be able to register to vote in Alabama in 1901.