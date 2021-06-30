In a letter to the Supreme Court — an extraordinary measure given that briefs were already filed — the Justice Department in February explained that it was not reversing the position that the 9th Circuit got it wrong. But it also made clear it did not agree with the Trump administration’s attempt to essentially eviscerate the court’s “results” test for Section 2 cases. As the NCAAP explains in its brief, that test requires plaintiffs to show that “(1) the challenged policy imposes a discriminatory burden on people of color, meaning that they ‘have less opportunity than other members of the electorate to participate in the political process and to elect representatives of their choice’ . . . and (2) that burden ‘must in part be caused by or linked to “social and historical conditions” that have or currently produce discrimination against members of the protected class.’ ” Doing away with the results test would require the Justice Department to prove intent in all these cases.