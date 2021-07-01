It’s true that our nation is more than the sum of its ideological grifters and bottom feeders. But Ingraham’s remarks are relevant because conservative media has reshaped one of the United States’ political parties in its angry, ignorant image.
As we approach the country’s Independence Day celebration, significant actors in our political life have lost something important. They no longer care about the integrity of our constitutional process or accept the existence of a shared public reality. They care only about achieving their preferred political outcomes. This was the motivating spirit behind the Jan. 6 Capitol revolt and is the continuing inspiration of former president Donald Trump’s big electoral lie: If American systems and institutions don’t deliver the results we seek, burn them down.
At 245 years old, the United States has a significant portion of citizens — a majority of those currently identifying with the GOP — who say they believe the legitimately elected U.S. president is illegitimate. They say they believe, against all the evidence, that progressives led the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol. And in states across the country, these right-wing, authoritarian populists are rearranging electoral systems to better dispute and overcome future outcomes that displease them.
This is the main threat to American democracy. It must be confronted. But one sure way to make things worse is to respond in kind. When it comes to the defense of democratic institutions, fighting fire with fire is to join in the arson. Anyone, of any ideological background, who believes that the primary object of politics is to discredit and crush your political enemies is contributing to the crisis. No form of loving your country involves despising half its citizens.
So what is the proper response to the gleeful civic nihilism of our time? Some proposed solutions — such as better civics education, or a year of national service, or institutional reforms such as ranked-choice voting or independent redistricting commissions — tend to sound like naive do-gooderism. It’s difficult to imagine programmatic responses to organic decay.
But let me rise in defense of do-gooderism as a defining American characteristic. Our civic crisis of vicious polarization can yield only to efforts at civic healing. Our social crisis of fragmentation and declining social trust can be confronted only by efforts to reknit social ties. Our spiritual crisis of rising depression, addiction and suicide can be opposed only by community institutions that are in the business of meaning.
Civic healing is possible only with a measure of civic idealism. It has worked in the past. Thousands of influential institutions were created in the late 19th century to fight political corruption, advance civil rights, promote democratic character and respond to the suffering and dislocation of urbanization and industrialization. And there are currently thousands of institutions attempting the civic, social and spiritual healing of the United States.
Attempting transformative social change raises two questions. First, how can institutions of renewal find each other and strengthen their mutual work? Second, how can good citizens find these institutions to support with their time and money?
In the run-up to this Independence Day, a broad, bipartisan effort has been launched to provide answers. A new Partnership for American Democracy has been created to catalyze a national effort at civic healing. It has been designed as an infrastructure for organizations to share information, encourage innovation, pool resources and coordinate messaging. It will also eventually be a single place for individuals to find their role in this movement.
Participants in the Partnership for American Democracy include organizations that encourage civic literacy, promote community bridge-building, expand youth service opportunities, advocate for political reform, hold media organizations to ethical account, advance respect for shared facts and foster emotional health. All the institutions agree on the need to work across partisan and cultural divides in solving practical social challenges — and to make such habits of cooperation an expectation of American citizenship.
This is do-gooderism on steroids, which is exactly what our nation requires. We need the social return of love — love of country and love for our impossible, invaluable neighbors. This may be sentiment, but it is also sanity.
