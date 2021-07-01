I realize that people sometimes hear outlandish assertions or see symbolic protests that make them wince or feel that a point is being taken too far. But the airing of ideas, thoughts and passions is all part of life in a free society. It is a much better indication of a society’s vitality than some imposed heroic history that glosses over failures, mistakes and misdeeds. If that means we have to grapple with the reality that men such as Thomas Jefferson or Woodrow Wilson were complicated characters, with great achievements and great flaws, that happens to be the truth. We should have faith that in a free society we can honor people for what they did right and hold them to account for what they did wrong.