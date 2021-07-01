Experts agree that reform must begin with accountability and transparency. In 2017, a Cato Institute report painted an ugly picture of an agency with severe discipline and performance challenges. The report advised a series of concrete measures, including a hiring freeze and a two-year evaluation period for new agents. It set out basic oversight actions to break the code of silence around misconduct, such as streamlining internal investigations and encouraging cooperation with investigators. Progressive voices suggest Border Patrol reform must fall within a broader reimagining of the Department of Homeland Security, 20 years after Sept. 11. That may be the case. In the meantime, Rodney Scott’s departure should at least turn a nasty page in the history of the Border Patrol, a troubled agency whose need for reform is ill-served by its use as a political pawn.