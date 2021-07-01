I wish I could say the court’s decision to overturn Cosby’s conviction is an outrage, but I can’t. A woman named Andrea Constand alleged that Cosby drugged and raped her in 2004. Bruce Castor, who was then the district attorney for Montgomery County, Pa., decided there was not enough evidence to file criminal charges. But Constand was also pursuing a civil lawsuit against Cosby, and to help that case, Castor promised never to charge Cosby for her alleged rape — which meant that when Cosby was deposed in connection with the suit, he could no longer invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination since he was no longer in jeopardy of criminal prosecution. In the deposition in 2005, he admitted to giving quaaludes to women before having sex with them.