On Wednesday, Bill Cosby was released from prison, reversing the first significant sexual assault conviction of the #MeToo era. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court set Cosby free on procedural grounds, despite allegations by 60 women that he had assaulted them, and his admission under oath that he had drugged women he pursued.
It’s a far cry from fall 2017, when the #MeToo movement spurred a wave of resignations by American men accused of sexual misconduct — in entertainment and politics, in the service industry and the arts. And it may have some raising the question: Is the #MeToo movement over?
Our answer is a resounding no.
For one, this case was flipped on a technicality — not because the women who came forward weren’t believed. And to look at the movement only through the lens of the short-term consequences affecting the careers of influential men in the United States would be a mistake. That narrative has occupied much of the U.S. media coverage to date — but it risks overlooking #MeToo’s profound impact on the lives of women not only in the United States, but around the world.
Our research on the front lines of the movement suggests that, thanks to #MeToo, a fundamental recalibration of the treatment and status of women and girls is underway — one that cannot be reversed by a single court decision.
Far from slowing, #MeToo’s revolutionary global movement continues to galvanize hundreds of millions of people. In more than 100 countries, everyday women are defying cultural expectations of silence and shame and using digital organizing to demand change.
These activists — women of all races, ethnicities, classes and religions — are transforming both the methods and speed with which the movement is making gains. During earlier eras, victories were won only after lifetimes of organizing. It took more than a century for women globally to win the right to vote and decades to enshrine women’s rights into international law. Today, thanks to advances in technology and communications, the movement can mobilize millions in a matter of weeks or even days.
Email, social media and smartphones have diversified the movement, granting purchase to anyone with access to an Internet connection and helping women find strength in numbers. The movement’s global reach has created an inclusive language of shared experience that extends beyond any one community or region, with the #MeToo hashtag translated into dozens of languages and searched for on Twitter, Facebook and other platforms in every country.
It’s understandable to ask: If a serial abuser such asCosby can go free, what has this so-called hashtag activism really achieved? Globally, there are countless examples of men who continue to evade punishment for sexual misconduct. But a focus on individual men in the near term misses the movement’s broader significance.
#MeToo’s online organizing has fueled an equally robust push offline — winning significant legal and political victories that also seed the ground for long-term change. In the few short years since #MeToo went viral, the rate of progress for women has been astounding. Record numbers of female candidates have sought political office in nearly every major election since #MeToo exploded, in countries as diverse as Afghanistan, India, Iraq, Ireland, Lebanon, Malawi and Sri Lanka.
And though justice can still be deferred or reversed, as the Cosby case shows, legal standards are rapidly changing. In just two years, courts worldwide have reinterpreted existing doctrine and handed down sentences reflecting the definitive cultural shifts #MeToo has set in motion. In Egypt, South Korea and Sweden, landmark sexual-violence cases have all resulted in victories for the accusers.
The movement is also inspiring policy reform. In Morocco, #MeToo helped re-energize support for stalled legislation that now prohibits sexual harassment, domestic violence and forced marriage. And in Japan — which previously had no legal prohibition on sexual harassment — online activism prompted passage of a new workplace law.
Even in nations where women haven’t won legal or legislative victories, #MeToo has disrupted the stigma surrounding sexual assault and harassment in ways that have shifted the culture. In Senegal, two women in Dakar started the hashtag #Nopiwouma (Wolof for “I will not shut up”) to encourage women to speak out about harassment and assault; they received a flood of private messages from women around the country, almost all saying it was the first time they’d spoken about their experiences or demanded justice.
Cultural transformation is a long process. The question we should be asking is not what’s next for one famous American man. Rather, we should ask what’s next for the millions of women who have raised their voices and transformed their collective power into unprecedented legal and political victories — and who show no sign of backing down.
