Some women who were victimized by Mr. Cosby feel they have been victimized again, this time by a justice system that fails to take seriously the sexual crimes and misconduct of powerful men. “I’m wondering what the 43-year ordeal that I went through was supposed to be about,” said one woman who accused Mr. Cosby of drugging and assaulting her in 1978 and 1980. That Mr. Cosby was not criminally charged in 2005 was a failure of justice for which then- Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor is responsible. But the willingness of women to come forward as the #MeToo movement took hold and to testify against Mr. Cosby is a testament to progress being made as well as to their bravery. Twelve jurors found Mr. Cosby guilty beyond any reasonable doubt, and nothing in the Supreme Court’s ruling changes that essential truth.