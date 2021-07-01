Mr. Cosby’s 2018 conviction for sexual assault was overturned Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and Mr. Cosby was released from a maximum-security prison outside Philadelphia, where he had served nearly three years of a sentence of three to 10 years. In a 6-to-1 ruling, the court found that Mr. Cosby’s right against self-incrimination had been violated. The ruling turned on a prosecutor’s decision in 2005 not to pursue a criminal case against Mr. Cosby for the sexual assault of Temple University employee Andrea Constand, prompting him to give self-incriminating statements in a civil suit filed by Ms. Constand. Those statements, acknowledging that he acquired quaaludes to use on women with whom he wanted to have sex, were used by another prosecutor who revived the criminal case a decade later and obtained a conviction in what the court characterized as a “coercive bait-and-switch.”
“Society holds a strong interest in the prosecution of crimes. It is also true that no such interest, however important, ever can eclipse society’s interest in ensuring that the constitutional rights of people are vindicated,” the court wrote. More than 50 women across the country have accused Mr. Cosby of sexual assault and misconduct, but the statutes of limitations in their cases mean it is unlikely that there will be further criminal prosecution of the 83-year-old actor and comedian.
Some women who were victimized by Mr. Cosby feel they have been victimized again, this time by a justice system that fails to take seriously the sexual crimes and misconduct of powerful men. “I’m wondering what the 43-year ordeal that I went through was supposed to be about,” said one woman who accused Mr. Cosby of drugging and assaulting her in 1978 and 1980. That Mr. Cosby was not criminally charged in 2005 was a failure of justice for which then- Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor is responsible. But the willingness of women to come forward as the #MeToo movement took hold and to testify against Mr. Cosby is a testament to progress being made as well as to their bravery. Twelve jurors found Mr. Cosby guilty beyond any reasonable doubt, and nothing in the Supreme Court’s ruling changes that essential truth.
Read more: