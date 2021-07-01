The ideal number of times an 84-year-old heat record should be broken in a week is zero, not three and counting. But this is what climate change has brought us. And we knew it was coming. In 2020, a study published in Science Advances warned of rising temperatures and the risks they pose to humans. The research article, titled “The emergence of heat and humidity too severe for human tolerance,” found that “reported occurrences of extreme TW [wet-bulb temperature] have increased rapidly at weather stations and in reanalysis data over the last four decades and that parts of the subtropics are very close to the 35°C survivability limit, which has likely already been reached over both sea and land. These trends highlight the magnitude of the changes that have taken place as a result of the global warming to date.”