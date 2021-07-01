An interesting test of this problem is a criminal case that has been pending for more than two years against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei, the global telecommunications giant. She was arrested by Canadian authorities, at the request of the Justice Department, as she arrived in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Dec. 1, 2018. The United States sought her extradition to face charges that she had concealed evidence from Huawei’s banker, HSBC, about the company’s activities in Iran that allegedly led HSBC to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran.