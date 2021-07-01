Even with this judgment, successfully implementing such a mandate will require more than a simple decree. For doctors and nurses, who are accustomed to vaccine mandates for diseases such as measles and flu, clear directives should be enough, especially if they come with potential consequences for not complying. But for other hospital employees — such as food service workers and nurse’s aides — hospitals should take a more thoughtful approach: They should consider, for example, providing a day’s paid leave after each shot. They should also conduct education and outreach programs, in which senior clinical leaders respond to employee questions and concerns about the vaccines and the mandate. One concern that is often raised is that these vaccines have only been authorized under emergency use. But given that hundreds of millions of people have already received them, it is clear they are safe and effective.