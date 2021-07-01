Meeks’s insistence on devoting a large section of his bill to the climate change issue, including authorization of $8 billion for the U.N. Green Climate Fund, was one thing that particularly irked Republicans. If enacted, that would more than triple the United States’ commitment to a multilateral organization that has already dispersed $100 million to China. Several Republicans called it a nod to the Democrats’ progressive wing, one that has little to do with the China competition. Meeks must have known it would be a nonstarter for the GOP, but went ahead with it anyway.